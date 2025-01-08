Smith County recognizes employees

I’m very proud of the job she’s [Amber Greene] done… Amber, we appreciate you and hope you’ll be here for many more years.

Commissioner Pam Frederick

Amber Greene receives her award from Commissioner Pam Frederick.

Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene was recognized for her five years of service to the county.

Appointed to serve as supervisor in February 2020, by the Smith County Commissioners Court, she began working as an animal control officer for Smith County in December 2019 and has 10 years of experience working as an animal control officer for the City of Tyler.

Outgoing Commissioner Pam Frederick said Ms. Greene has a passion for what she does. She can tell you something about every dog in the shelter and lights up when she talks about a new litter of puppies.

“I’m very proud of the job she’s done,” Frederick said during Commissioners Court on Tuesday. “They do the very best they can with what they have… Amber, we appreciate you and hope you’ll be here for many more years.”

Kristina Winters with Judge James Meredith.

Kristina Wintters was also recognized for five years of service in the Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Office.

Judge James Meredith said he believes he has the best court and the best clerks, which he considers family, in Smith County.

Ms. Wintters started working for the office part-time but has moved to full-time deputy clerk.

“She is a wonderful worker and does a great job,” he said. “I am proud of you and thank you for your service. I hope she stays until she can retire.”

Other Smith County employees who celebrated work anniversaries in December but who were not in court on Tuesday include:

25 Years: Virgil Wilson , Road and Bridge Department.

15 Years: Michael Willard , Sheriff’s Office.

10 Years: Alma Delgado , Judicial Compliance/Collections Department.

5 Years: Gabriella Creel , IT Department; and James Barnett, Sheriff’s Office.