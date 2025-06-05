Longview Chamber of Commerce demonstrates strong commitment to helping small businesses thrive through collaboration, mentorship, and access to essential resources.

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

The recent Longview Chamber of Commerce Business Solutions luncheon graduated Longview Leadership Class of 2025. Leadership Longview seeks to develop leadership qualities in individuals who are committed to making a positive impact in their community. It provides a platform for participants to learn about local issues, engage with community leaders, and develop skills necessary for effective leadership. Applications for the upcoming year are available at the Longview Chamber of Commerce.

Moreover, Small Business Administration (SBA) Specialists presented information pertinent for business growth. Local (SBA) Business Opportunity Specialist Kristy Couch and her Dallas counterpart Spelile Bouvier presented various programs and resources provided by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local organizations.

These programs and resources are:

1. Access: Couch discussed SBA’s role in providing resources for business development, stating that entrepreneurs can avail themselves to the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for assistance in starting and growing their businesses right here in Longview or East Texas.

2. Lending Programs: Bouvier informed the audience of SBA’s success in lending, having issued over $1 billion in loans, and discussed its goals for supporting small businesses through financial assistance.

3. 8(a) Business Development Program: Bouvier explained the 8(a) program, which helps businesses that have been in contracting for at least two years to secure government contracts. This program allows for sole-source contracts, meaning businesses can receive contracts without competition, with significant financial limits depending on the type of service.

4. Mentorship Opportunities Bouvier informed the audience about partnerships with organizations such as SCORE. This organization provides free mentorship from retired executives to help small businesses with various aspects of business operations including development and financial management.

5. Disaster Assistance: According to Bouvier, SBA plays a big role in providing disaster recovery support, encouraging businesses affected by disasters to reach out for assistance.

6. Networking and Collaboration: The importance of networking cannot be overemphasized. The SBA duo, Couch and Bouvier encouraged small businesses to connect and collaborate with other organizations thereby enhance their growth and opportunities.

SBA Business Specialists Kristi Couch and Spelile Bouvier with Longview Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Kelly Hall (center).

In addition, the Chamber celebrated and awarded small businesses for their achievements and excellence in business. And the winners are:

* Family-Owned Business of the Year: C3 Industrial Technologies for hard work and commitment of their family business which started with a focus on providing quality machine repair services. C3 expressed its gratitude to the Chamber and stated that the award reflects the dedication of their entire team and family.

* Woman-Owned Business of the Year: Dana Parr, the President and owner of Advanta Insurance Partners, received this award. She was recognized for her commitment to community building and providing personalized health insurance services. Her agency focuses on catering to the unique needs of clients, particularly the elderly.

* Small Business of the Year: Drug and Alcohol Testing Compliance Services, led by Connie Hagen, was honored with this award. The business was recognized for its growth and the care it shows towards its team members and clients. Ms. Hagen emphasized that the award belongs to her entire team for their hard work and dedication.