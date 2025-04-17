Smith County holds Ribbon Cutting for County Road 3344

This is more than a road. This is an avenue for job creation and ultimately jobs that will impact peoples’ lives and give them an opportunity to support themselves and their families.

Scott Martinez – President and CEO, Tyler Economic Development Council

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin and Tyler Economic Development Council President/CEO Scott Martinez were joined by county officials and community leaders in a ribbon cutting ceremony to open newly constructed County Road 3344 on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Smith County officials were joined by community leaders Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed County Road 3344.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin thanked the Smith County Road and Bridge Department, the road construction contractor A.E. Shull & Company and the Tyler Economic Development Council for its partnership on the project.

“People don’t think about county government being involved in economic development but its pivotal; it has to happen and this is proof,” he said.

The Smith County Commissioners Court approved constructing the new road with about $4.8 million in ARPA funding to serve TEDC’s new 412-acre Tyler Interstate Commerce Park, which is already attracting new large businesses coming into Smith County. CR 3344 is about 1.5 miles and serves as a connector road, from State Highway 155 North at Interstate 20, to CR 336.

YellaWood is already producing treated wood from its facility off the new road, even though its large construction project isn’t yet complete.

A&E Shull did a great job on the first newly constructed county road in 50 years, Judge Franklin said. “It’s truly an exciting day.”

Scott Martinez, President and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council, said the new road is a great example of the public and private sector working well together to impact change and really move the needle.

“This is more than a road,” he said. “This is an avenue for job creation and ultimately jobs that will impact peoples’ lives and give them an opportunity to support themselves and their families.”

“Think about what the road leads to,” Martinez said. “It leads to opportunity … for people in our community to better themselves and support their community.”

After the ribbon was cut a YellaWood truck turned onto the newly opened road.