CERT Founder Recognized with Citizen of the Year Award

Dr. David Scott – Director of Special Projects, ETCOG

Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore, Commissioners J Scott Herod and Christina Drewry, CERT Founder Jason Boyd, County Judge Neal Franklin, Commissioners Ralph Caraway Sr. and John Moore, and Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue.

The Smith County Commissioners Court recently recognized Jason Boyd, founder of the Smith County Community Emergency Response Team, for receiving the Citizen of the Year Award.

The East Texas Council of Governments recently awarded Boyd with the honor during its annual board meeting, but Boyd was unable to attend. The Commissioners Court wanted to recognize him during court to thank him in person.

Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said Boyd stepped up to start the Smith County Emergency Response Team (CERT) when we did not have one. He also established a 501©(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to CERT, to secure resources and funding.

“He’s doing a great job,” Moore said, adding that he has already trained two volunteer teams, and has more lined up.

Boyd thanked the Commissioners Court and said CERT is one of the better programs available for the community to offer. Volunteers receive free training, so they only need to have a servant’s heart.

The CERT program trains volunteers to assist local emergency management officials during disasters.

Moore has been helping Boyd train the volunteers in CPR and other life saving measures. A group of the CERT volunteers were already put into action last weekend after storms caused power outages, downed trees and flooding.

“Jason Boyd exemplifies the true spirit of volunteerism. His passion, his selflessness, and his unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of others have left a lasting mark on Smith County. He is not just a volunteer. He is a leader, a mentor, and a driving force behind a program that has, and will continue to, empower our community for years to come,” ETCOG’s Director of Special Projects, Dr. David Scott said of Boyd receiving the award. “For all of these reasons and more, it is with great pride that we recognize Jason Boyd as our Citizen of the Year. His contributions have not only improved our county’s emergency preparedness but have also inspired countless others to step up and serve. Jason has created a legacy of service, resilience, and unity that will benefit not just Smith County, but the surrounding communities as well.”