Smith County recognizes employees

Several long-time employees recognized during Commissioners Court.

Lorri Robertson

Lorri Robertson was honored for 25 years of service to Smith County.

Ms. Robertson began working part-time in the Hot Check Division in 1999. She soon went full-time for the County Clerk’s Office in the Criminal Division, where she worked for about three years before going to the DA’s Office. She started working there as a legal assistant in the Misdemeanor Division and went back and forth over the years to help in the Hot Check Division.

For a brief time, she worked as legal assistant for the 114th District Court before returning to the DA’s Office Misdemeanor Division, where she trained many of the staff members throughout the years.

Ms. Robertson is currently working for the Hot Check Division and also oversees preparing defendants’ documents, referred to as pen packs, so they can be transferred to prison after they have been convicted and sentenced.

Throughout her different roles, she said she has worked with many great staff and attorneys.

“I work with good people at the jail, our legal assistants in the DA’s Office and with the District Clerk’s Office,” she said, adding that she helps wherever she is needed.

“It started out as just a job, but Smith County has become a part of my life,” she said.

Legal Assistant Lorri Robertson receives her long service recognition from District Attorney Jacob Putman. Courtesy Photo.

20 YEARS

Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber was honored for 20 years of service.

Barber was first elected to the position in 2004.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said even people who don’t know anything about county government will know Gary Barber’s name because they write a check to him every year for property taxes and auto registrations.

Franklin said he has total respect for Barber, who serves Smith County with humility and confidence in his work. “I appreciate the work you do every day,” he said.

Barber is responsible for calculating and mailing all tax statements in Smith County, collecting taxes and distributing money to the jurisdictions. He is also responsible for all auto registrations and titles in the county, as well as creating, submitting and monitoring his office’s budget.

Before being elected to public office, Barber worked for the Smith County Appraisal District for more than eight years, and managed the accounting responsibilities for Amy B’s, his wife’s retail business, for 26 years.

He is past president of the Tax Assessor-Collector Association and is a current board member of the Texas School Assessors Association. Barber graduated from John Tyler High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

Throughout the years, he has received several certifications, including Registered Texas Assessor-Collector, Registered Professional Appraiser Professional, Professional County Collector; and County Tax Office Professional. He also serves on several boards and organizations.

5 YEARS

Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Deborah Clark was honored for five years of service.

Sheriff Larry Smith said Deputy Clark was already working for the sheriff’s office when he came into office in 2009, but she left in 2013 to go work for the Coffee City Police Department. Five years ago, she returned to Smith County and works security in the Annex Building.

“She does an outstanding job,” Smith said. “We couldn’t have a better, more dedicated person to work the lobby here.”

5 YEARS

Amanda Jackson was recognized for five years of service in the Smith County District Clerk’s Office.

District Clerk Penny Clarkston said she is very proud to have Ms. Jackson in her office and called her a “true gem.”

Other Smith County employees who are celebrating work anniversaries in February but who were not in court Tuesday include:

10 Years: George Williams, Sheriff’s Office; Esmeralda Corona, Human Resources; and Russell Smart, Road and Bridge Department.

5 Years: Laura Payne, 321st District Court; April Wilson, Sheriff’s Office; and Michael Velasquez, Road and Bridge Department.