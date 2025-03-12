CHRISTUS Health opens its new family medicine clinic in Tyler

This is a beautiful new facility, in a really fast-growing part of the area, that will provide incredible access for people to establish the care they need for a healthy life.

Dr. David Larsen – CHRISTUS Institute Chair for Primary Care

(TYLER, Texas) – CHRISTUS Health has opened a new, multi-provider family medicine and internal medicine clinic that will provide comprehensive primary care including preventative services, chronic disease management and physical exams for all ages, with the first patients being seen this week.

Located at The Village at Cumberland Park in the former BuyBuy Baby building, the clinic features 30 exam rooms with full-service lab and onsite imaging.

“This is a growing area in Tyler and an area that we saw as an opportunity to expand our footprint and access to care for the community,” said Dr. Brent Wadle, chief medical officer for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “This new location provides more visibility and accessibility to our providers, ensuring we reach as many people as possible.”

Initially, five providers: Drs. Joshua Baker, Brady Holstead, Brian Kingston, and David Larsen along with nurse practitioner Gabriela New will see patients, with the clinic reserving space for an additional five providers within two years.

“Family medicine really is the core for everything in healthcare, it is where you go to prevent further issues from developing,” said Larsen, who also serves as the CHRISTUS Institute Chair for Primary Care. “This is a beautiful new facility, in a really fast-growing part of the area, that will provide incredible access for people to establish the care they need for a healthy life.”

The clinic will be integrated with electronic health record system Epic, allowing for real-time patient information and appointment availability within the CHRISTUS family of hospitals and clinics.

The opening of the clinic represents the latest expansion of CHRISTUS across the region with construction currently taking place on facilities in Longview, Mount Pleasant, Palestine and Sulphur Springs.

“We are excited about the growth we have underway here in Tyler and across all of East Texas,” Wadle said. “Access to health care is critical, and we are committed to providing that care at all levels.”

Patients can call (903) 606-5100 or visit www.christushealth.org to schedule an appointment.