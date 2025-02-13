CHRISTUS Health expands cardiac healthcare services

New outpatient heartcare facility opened

Dr. Chris McClish – Chief of Cardiology

Dr. Chris McClish (right) with new cardiology equipment.

(Longview, Texas) – The CHRISTUS Heart and Vascular Institute opened a new cardiac catheterization (cath) laboratory in January, enhancing cardiac services by providing new, state-of-the-art cardiac imaging equipment and allowing patients to receive care in an outpatient environment.

Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Chris McClish, said the new labs represent the health system’s commitment to the community by continuing to expand access to high quality cardiovascular care, close to home.

“CHRISTUS Health just invested $10 million dollars back into our community by providing our new outpatient cath labs and by adding a new heart CT scanner that captures incredible pictures of your heart in seconds, literally within one heartbeat,” he said. “Heart disease is the number one health threat for all Americans, and we remain committed to ensuring that our community has access to the best heart care around.”

Longview resident Sheryl Wittenbach became the first patient seen in the new lab when she underwent a procedure by Dr. Chris McClish, to address a structural issue in her heart.

“I was having some bad heart palpitations, especially at night, where my heart just pounded and pounded,” Wittenbach said. “I was just getting tired so quick and I finally realized that this thing they talked about all these years might have finally caught up to me.”

Located inside the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Office Building, the new outpatient Cath Lab features two dedicated, cutting-edge heart rooms equipped to assess the smallest areas of the heart. The rooms are fully equipped to care for patients with all forms of heart and vascular disease and will provide the physicians advanced images and technology to offer patients the best treatments.

McClish said the new outpatient labs will allow for more efficient procedures, leading to quicker recovery for patients. He also shared that having the two, new outpatient cath labs provides patients quicker access to excellent heart care.

“Adding our new outpatient cath labs and the new heart CT is another milestone in our plan and commitment to give our community advanced heart care and therapies, right here, close to home,” McClish said. “We are excited to offer this state-of-the-art cardiac imaging as patients are coming from surrounding areas to have their hearts assessed on our new CT scanner as it’s so fast and precise.”

Wittenbach said she is grateful for having advanced cardiac care in her hometown. “This is such a convenience and great to have right here,” she said. “I am looking forward to having my quality of life back.”

The new labs represent the latest in cardiology growth for the health system, which recently launched the first pulsed field atrial fibrillation program in the Longview area and has doubled the size of its cardiology team.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd will be celebrating American Heart Month throughout the month of February and will host the Women with Heart Rock Your Red luncheon on Thursday, February 13th.

The luncheon will feature keynote speakers and patient testimonials aimed at increasing awareness of heart disease in women and the importance of early identification and intervention.

The luncheon will also feature giveaways, including an automated external defibrillator.