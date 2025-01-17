Bethesda Health Clinic Receives $15,000 Grant

This grant will significantly enhance our ability to serve our patients and improve heart health outcomes in our community. We look forward to using this equipment to provide even better care to those who need it most.

Dr. John English – CEO, Bethesda Health Clinic

Bethesda Health Clinic is excited to announce a generous $15,000 grant from the American Heart Association’s Circle of Red. This funding will be used to purchase much-needed cardiology equipment, ensuring the clinic can continue to provide high-quality care to underserved patients in East Texas.

The grant, awarded as part of the American Heart Association’s Circle of Red initiative, will allow Bethesda Health Clinic to enhance its cardiology services by acquiring advanced diagnostic tools and medical equipment. These resources will help medical professionals at the clinic better detect, treat, and manage heart disease, a condition that disproportionately impacts many in the local community.

Bethesda Health Clinic has been committed to providing accessible and affordable healthcare to the underserved since its founding in 2003. The clinic’s chronic disease program plays a crucial role in preventing, diagnosing, and treating heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death in the United States.

“We are extremely grateful to the American Heart Association’s Circle of Red for their generous support,” said Dr. John English, CEO of Bethesda Health Clinic. “This grant will significantly enhance our ability to serve our patients and improve heart health outcomes in our community. We look forward to using this equipment to provide even better care to those who need it most.”

The Circle of Red, a group of passionate women leaders and philanthropists, is dedicated to supporting heart health awareness, prevention, and research. Through its contributions, it has made a significant impact in improving cardiovascular care and reducing heart disease-related deaths across the country.

“The American Heart Association is proud of our local Circle of Red members and the dedication they have shown to make a true presence in the Tyler Community,” said Chantelle Ballard, East Texas Community Impact Director for the American Heart Association. “We are honored to support Bethesda Health Clinic and will continue to bring awareness around cardiovascular disease and support prevention initiatives that improve health outcomes.”

The new cardiology equipment will be implemented over the coming months, further advancing Bethesda Health Clinic’s mission of providing quality healthcare for uninsured adults. For more information about Bethesda Health Clinic and its services, please contact the clinic at 903-596-8353.

Bethesda Health Clinic is a non-profit ministry that provides affordable healthcare to underserved East Texas families. Learn more at www.bethesdaclinic.org.