City announces new recycling collection schedule

The City of Longview is updating its sanitation collection schedule to help reduce contamination of recycling loads, increase efficiency, and expand the types of materials that can be recycled. The changes will go into effect on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The new program separates the collection of trash and recycling, with recycling now being collected the day after a resident’s regular trash collection day.

Key Changes for Residents

Starting the week of November 3, residents should take note of the new collection guidelines for their 95 gallon carts.

Trash Collection (Black-Lid Cart): No change. Please continue to place your trash cart out on your normally scheduled day.

Recycling Collection (Blue-Lid Cart): Your new recycling day will be the day AFTER your trash collection.

To accommodate households with extra waste, the City is providing a flexible option:



Option #1: For Recycling – Place your blue-lid recycling cart at the curb on the day AFTER your trash collection.

Option #2: For Additional Trash – If you have more trash than will fit in your black-lid cart, you may place your blue-lid cart out ON YOUR TRASH DAY. Carts with blue lids set out on trash day will be collected as trash. Residents can find their specific trash collection day by visiting the City’s website and using the Collection Days Interactive Map.



Expanded List of Accepted Materials

The City is also pleased to announce an expansion of the types of plastics accepted for recycling.



What CAN Go in Your Blue Recycling Cart:

Clean Plastics #1 through #7 (bottles, jugs, containers, etc.)

Clean Household Metal Cans (aluminum and steel)

Paper and Cardboard (flattened)

What CANNOT Go in Your Blue Recycling Cart:

Glass*

Food or Liquids

Plastic Bags

Styrofoam

Clothing or Textiles

Wood or Yard Waste

*Glass is not accepted in curbside recycling but can be dropped off for recycling

at the City Compost Site and several other designated locations throughout

Longview.

