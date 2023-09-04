Jason Charles Wanted For Intoxication Manslaughter
Smith County is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jason Charles, 25, of Tyler, who was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter on January 15, 2022.
A Smith County Grand Jury returned an indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter, a Second-Degree Felony, alleging that the offense occurred on January 14, 2022.
Charles posted bond on February 15, 2022. Court records allege that he violated his bond conditions, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
If anyone has any information that would lead to his arrest, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.