Dr. Marla Sheppard named Longview ISD lone finalist

Dr. Marla Sheppard tapped as Longview ISD Lone Finalist for Superintendent of Schools

According to LISD press release, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees has announced Dr. Marla Sheppard as the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent , during a special meeting on Tuesday, May 21.

Dr. Marla Sheppard brings extensive knowledge of public education and 29 years of experience.

Dr. Sheppard is currently serving as Deputy Chief of Academic Achievement for KIPP Texas Public Schools where she has worked since 2021.

A 29-year veteran educator who has served as a math and science teacher, assistant principal, and middle and high school principal within Houston ISD, Dr. Marla Sheppard has also spent time as an assistant superintendent of school leadership in Fort Bend ISD where she was responsible for 16 campuses.

Later recruited to Kansas City Public Schools as Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Sheppard led the team responsible for KCPS earning “Full Accreditation” for the first time in more than 20 years. As Deputy Chief of Academic Achievement at KIPP Texas-Houston region, she is responsible for executing the academic vision and programming for the 33 schools in the region.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve the Longview community,” said Dr. Sheppard. “I am grateful to the board for their trust in me and I look forward to creating long-lasting relationships with the students, staff, and greater community.”

Longview ISD Board President Mr. Michael Tubb expressed his excitement in Dr. Sheppard joining the district following the mandatory 21-day waiting period and expressed appreciation for the community’s involvement throughout the candidate process.

“We are confident that Dr. Sheppard will exceed our expectations as we begin a new chapter for a brighter future in Longview ISD,” he said.

Dr. Sheppard received her BS in Biomedical Science from Texas A & M University-College Station , and her M.Ed. and Doctorate both came from the University of Houston . She has numerous awards and recognitions for her work in educational leadership.

Dr. Sheppard has been married for 25 years to Daniel and has three children (Ashley, age 24, Jonathan, age 20, and Jeremiah, age 13). She told trustees that she “looks forward to the journey forward in the Longview community,” and “is super excited for the opportunity to lead Longview ISD.”

After the state-required 21-day waiting period, Dr. Sheppard is scheduled to officially begin serving as Superintendent of Schools for Longview ISD no later than July 1, 2024.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story.

