City Slates July 4th Fireworks, Freedom Celebration

Enjoy a free concert on the live music stage featuring Marc Broussard at 8 p.m. and Ryan Matthew as the opening act at 6:30 p.m. Bring a chair and enjoy the free show from talented artists with fireworks to follow.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

In addition, the event in 2023 will feature a cruise night and patriotic car show plus entertainment and vendors inside the Maude Cobb Convention Complex.

New this year will be a hot dog eating contest, barbecue eating contest, and ice cream eating contest. Registration for the contests will take place on the day of the event.

The concert and fireworks and parking are free. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from vendors during the event.

Ryan Matthew Dougherty got his start as a self-taught musician, by playing for churches and with local friends. Born in New Jersey but making his way to Shreveport at a young age, he was always interested in music. His first instrument was the drums, but he quickly took to bass guitar. From there, he taught himself to play electric and acoustic guitar. Ryan has played with nationally touring artists of different genres. From rock bands to country artists, he has traveled the United States playing with people such as Neal McCoy, The American Tragedy, and The Gray Schuler Band. Through his career as a touring musician, he has played venues such as Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, and Wrigley Field.

Ryan now resides in Longview, TX and continues to pursue his passion by traveling to Nashville for writing sessions and playing acoustic and full band shows in surrounding areas. While his original music has a singer/songwriter feel, he also, covers many artists and genres of music during his shows. Ryan Matthew performs at 6:30 p.m.

Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channelling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. His father, Louisiana hall of fame guitarist of “The Boogie Kings” nurtured Marc’s musical gifts at an early age, and the vibrant Lafayette, Louisiana music scene gave Marc the opportunity to practice his craft consistently from childhood through early adulthood.

After releasing a successful independent EP at age 20, Marc signed a record deal with Island Records. Marc’s song “Home” was successful at radio and catapulted him onto the national touring stage. Marc released multiple albums with major labels over the next 10 years but has recently returned to his independent roots, having released multiple successful original records and covers. The covers have largely benefited charities via his SOS Foundation (Save our Soul). Marc’s latest blues cover record, S.O.S. 4: Blues for Your Soul featuring Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, is out now. Marc Broussard performs at 8 p.m.