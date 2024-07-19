People are not the enemies. Satan is!

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12).

By Pastor Chad Roberts

If you made a list of enemies, who would make the cut? How far back into your past would you go? When we start to think about the people who have wronged us, most of us could come up with a fairly lengthy list. Currently, I am reading the Bible through in chronological order. Today’s reading brought me to Deuteronomy 28. Verse seven especially stood out to me. “The Lord will cause your enemies who rise against you to be defeated before you. They shall come out against you one way and flee before you seven ways.”

The children of Israel faced many enemies, namely seven predominant people groups. Do Christians today have enemies the way Israel did in the Old Testament? The biblical answer is no. Today, our fight is not against people, but against principalities. “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12).

When you understand that people are never the enemy, it will give you the ability to pray and respond with the right perspective. Jesus modeled this when He said to Peter, “Get behind me, Satan” (Mathew 16:23). Obviously, He was not calling Peter, Satan, but he was recognizing the influence behind him. Can you see Satan’s influence in the people and situations that have wronged you? Similar to Christ, can you look beyond the individual and see with spiritual eyes what is really happening?

So, I do believe Christians can pray Old Testament scriptures concerning our enemies. However, we must get right who the real enemy is. Just as Israel faced the Amenities, Canaanites, Hittites, and many others, you and I face a far more lethal enemy, and it is the kingdom of darkness according to Ephesians 6. Yet, take heart, because Christ has defeated our enemies. Colossians 2:15 paints the picture of our spiritual victory. Do not get entangled with people, for they are not your enemy. Satan is. “But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumphal procession, and through us spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of him everywhere” (2 Corinthians 2:14).

For learn more, please visit Pastor Chad Roberts at: https://preachingchristchurch.com/