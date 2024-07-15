Esmeralda Barron: Demonstrates altruïsm is key for mental health service

If you are still alive, there is hope, your mission is not finished. Esmeralda Barron

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

In some ways Esmeralda Barron is a typical wife and mother, but her drive to make life better for others sets her apart. Her dedication to her husband of twenty-three years and their three children is clear and heart-warming. She met her man while they were both working in a restaurant, he proposed six months later, and they are still on their honeymoon. Still, her life’s journey has often been uphill.

Her father was a bus driver who traveled all over Mexico, and she loved playing with his work clothes, and she loved him. Her mother was a teacher in a small town in Mexico, and until Esmeralda was five, she lived with a friend of her mother’s. However, she moved in with her mother when she was nearly six years old. Since her siblings were just meeting a six-year-old Esmeralda, they bullied her because they thought she was adopted when in actuality, she is their blood sister. However, they came to understand that she was not adopted, and they showered her with love.

She was eleven when her mother committed suicide. This was motivation for Esmeralda to later start a non-profit to help others who are enduring such severe trials. Her parents set her out onto the straight and narrow.

“The values that I was left with are to open doors and not close them to anyone,” she says. “Be honest and very responsible.”

Despite her Christian values, Esmaralda faced the challenges of life that led her to start drinking when she was 15. But her problems were not over. At 17, she was sexually abused. “I fell into the abyss of hopelessness and indulged in alcohol to take away the pain,” she said. “I was angry with everyone, but a friend introduced me to a book that said if I am still alive, that means my mission is not finished hence what I do with Orchids of Hope.”

Esmeralda was at the lowest point in her life when her sister-in-law invited her to come to United States. Coming the USA was a game changer for her. According to Esmeralda, United States gave her a new lease on life. For example, she felt such an indescribable freedom. She could walk on safe streets unlike in Mexico. Moreover, she met the love of her life Miguel Ramirez. Slowly but surely, Esmeralda not only got her life back but started thriving and flourishing.

She worships her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through the Catholic church but gives no thought to the religious affiliation of those she helps. Her parents taught her that we all have the same Creator, and their devotion to family and community was the perfect example of how to live the Christian life.

“They always protected their kids from exterior problems,” she says. “We were all raised not to break the rules and always to be on the lookout for each other as a family.”

She has undergone mentoring and ongoing education for sales and business. Her blue-collar roots were great preparation for her present work in both private enterprise and community service.

While still in Mexico she worked as a cashier and washed dishes. After immigrating to Chicago with her sister-in-law she continued working in restaurants while also cleaning houses. After a bad experience with a general manager, she and her husband packed up and moved to Texas, where her sister lived.

Nowadays she assists her husband in running his companies M&E Ramirez Construction, LLC, and Ramirez-Barron Construction Properties, LLC. This past December 5, she launched her non-profit agency, Orchids of Hope in order to, “help the community combat the dark cycles of life.”

For her, climbing the ladder of achievement is an ongoing quest for goals that, when reached, are replaced by others that beckon her (and others) forward and upward.

“You never get to what you call success because you’re always aiming to go higher and [are] setting bigger goals,” she says. “I get to hear from other people in our community, and I do a lot of volunteer work for schools and the community.”

The main aspect of her calling that does not appeal to her is the difficulty of overcoming financial obstacles, but this in no way dims her passion for helping those around her while she encourages others to do the same.

“It has been a challenge to raise money for my community, but slowly we are all coming together,” she says. “Don’t think about it too much and follow your heart.”

Following the world’s only perfect example, Jesus Christ, she forges ahead in her efforts in both private and public service.

“I never give up because I know He is on my side,” she says.

Her work history is long and impressive. She spent fifteen years as a Language Proficiency Assessment Committee representative for the Hallsville Independent School District, and from 2019-2023 worked as a volunteer for Martin House. She willingly gets her hands dirty when needed. When a massive power failure blanketed the area on June 17, 2023, Esmeralda made a post on Facebook, the post went viral, and she ended up getting so many families coming over to her house. As a result, community members donated food and others volunteered and assisted her with the cooking.

It was a success beyond her expectations.

“I didn’t know I was going to get a lot of messages even to the point the city of Hallsville gave me a certificate of appreciation,” she says.

By founding and organizing its Stop Child Abuse Race, she raised more than $30,000 for the Martin House from 2019-2023. Her associate Catalina Lopez makes clear her own reasons for helping Esmeralda in her many and crucial involvements.

“I believe that every individual deserves access to support and resources, and I’m committed to helping Orchids of Hope work towards a future where no one has to struggle alone,” she says. “I’m excited to see the work Esmeralda is doing, and the purpose behind the organization. When I heard her story, I felt goosebumps and felt the Lord wanted me to help in any way I could.”

Esmerelda has so many who believe in the mental health cause. And they have joined her board of directors for several reasons.

For example, Catalina Lopez, president, and CEO of Aroma Cleaning joined the board because she believes everyone person deserves access to mental health services. resources. In addition, Catalina felt the call from on high to assist Orchids of Hope with their mission.

Paula Jimenez accepted the invitation to join the board because mental health and addiction are remarkably close to her heart. She believes that no one should feel ashamed or judged when trying to overcome their own struggles.

Linda Felix concurs with Jimenez. She is deeply committed to assisting Orchids of Hope in raising mental health awareness and locating services for those who need them. This is especially for those going through abuse, substance dependency, or bullying.

In addition, Monica Martinez answered the call as a treasurer because Orchids of Hope vision offers hope to people facing preventable challenges like suicide, addiction, and abuse.

As for Olivia Coffman, she joined the board because she believes that through education and compassion, the Longview community can heal, flourish, and grow.

Moreover, Ximena García is dedicated to the mission of suicide prevention, depression, and addictions. She strongly believes in the importance of offering emotional support to people who need it because she has seen firsthand the positive impact of emotional support.

Southside Banker Arturo Figueroa joined Orchids of Hope board to serve by locating mental health resources for those who need them.

Ruth de Jesus found her calling with Orchids of Hope. Her mission is to become a voice for the voiceless and support for citizens who live in the margins of society.

Diana Davidson works at Hallsville ISD as a parent and community engagement. For her, being on the board of Orchids of Hope is a great pleasure – all for a noble cause.

Ruby Abarca owner or RUBYS Mexican Restaurant is a special jewel on the board. She is passionate about assisting other women in their endeavors. Hence, she joined to help Esmeralda with Orchids of Hope.

But wait. That is not all.

Gema Ramirez is a student at Texas State University. Still, her passion led her to join the board as a secondary secretary because she loves the beautiful message Orchids of Hope.

To top it off, on the board of directors is Ana Barnson, a Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor. She is vice president on the board and passionate about community mental health education. She said it best: “I believe that through compassionate education, we can raise awareness and play a vital role in preventing and reducing the profound challenges of depression, anxiety, suicidality, and substance abuse. Together, we can make a difference and foster a healthier, more informed community.”

There is more.

After a mere six months of operation as a non-profit, Orchids of Hope pulled off its first gala with a resounding success. Instead of raising funds, the gala recognized other non-profits who are already in the trenches. Very magnanimous of Orchids of Hope to be spreading the word for other organizations.

Thanks to the commitment and generosity of the board members including the following sponsors:

Jose Moreno – Thank you for sponsoring the Green Rose Garden Event Center.

Rosy Gutierrez with Decorando con Pompones – Thank you for sponsoring the event decorations.

Nayeli Fernandez with Ada’s Balloons – Thank you for sponsoring the balloon decorations.

Ruby Dalia Abarca with Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant – Thank you for sponsoring the food prepared by El Rincon.

M&M Merari Jacquez – Thank you for sponsoring the waiters.

Meri Designs – Thank you for being a sponsor.

Chugs Tea – Thank you for sponsoring the tea.

RK Designs – Thank you for sponsoring the awards.

Bryan Garcia with 318 Latino – Very Special thank you!

Lanie & Landry Pritchett with Pritchett Princess Parties.

By the way, Lanie & Landry Pritchett are Theatre Majors at Stephen F. Austin university. They are currently raising funds to go on a study abroad trip to London with Tour school. They sing at events and also have a business called Pritchett Princess Parties, and you can hire them on Facebook.

“We loved singing at Orchids at Hope because it is a worthy cause that supports many organizations, and helping others is so important to us.”

For more information about Orchids of Hope, please call Esmeralda Barron at 1.903.932.6061 or info@orchidsofhope.org. Please visit their website at https://www.orchidsofhope.org and like them on Facebook.