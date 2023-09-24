By Michael Guido

Packy East began his professional career as a lightweight boxer. He ended his career as one of the world’s best-known ambassadors. What started in a ring ended on a stage.

Packy entered the ring in Cleveland, Ohio one evening for a boxing match he intended to win. It was not to be. At the end of the second round, he was knocked down and carried to his dressing room.

But that setback did not hinder him. It actually helped him and changed his life and career. He eventually became a comedian, traveled the world entertaining large audiences and was very generous with his time to visit American troops wherever they were stationed. He was not known as “Packy the Performer.” He changed his name and was known as Bob Hope, the comedian.

It’s not being knocked down that destroys us – it’s staying down. When we are down, it is time to look up and to look out! We need to look up to God to see what He has in store for us and then look out into His world to see where He would have us serve Him.

Jesus said that “everything is possible if a person believes”. He did not mean that anything was possible with “positive thinking”. He did want us to know, however, that nothing is impossible for God to do in our lives if it is in keeping with His will for us.

PRAYER: Help us, Father, to be open and alert to what is going on around us and discover what You would have us to do to serve and honor You. May we do Your will! In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: “What do you mean, ‘If I can’?” Jesus asked. “Anything is possible if a person believes.” Mark 9:23