Finding Hope in Depression

By Chad Roberts

In the midst of life’s overwhelming struggles, especially when battling the darkness of depression, it can feel like hope is just out of reach. Mental health challenges often leave us feeling burdened, isolated, and lost, as though we are carrying a heavy weight to bear. Yet, in Matthew 11:28-30, Jesus invites us to bring our burdens to Him: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” These words offer us a promise: there is rest, even in the darkest of times, when we bring our pain to Christ.

When we are caught in the grip of depression, it can feel like we are carrying an unbearable load, one that no one else can understand. But Jesus does. He doesn’t ask us to figure it out on our own or to pretend we’re okay. His invitation is simple: come to Him, exactly as we are, weary and broken. In our moments of deepest struggle, Jesus offers rest—not in the absence of pain, but in His presence. He offers comfort, a gentle reminder that we do not have to carry the weight of our burdens alone.

The act of laying down our burdens at Jesus’ feet is not a one-time event, but a daily choice. It requires trust, acknowledging that we cannot heal ourselves, but that in Christ, we find the strength to move forward, one step at a time. Jesus doesn’t promise that the road to healing will be quick or easy, but He does promise that He will be with us every step of the way. His yoke is not one of condemnation or unrealistic expectations, but one of grace, where we can rest in the knowledge that He walks beside us, offering peace and hope in the midst of chaos.

In times of depression, it can be hard to feel hopeful. But the hope we have in Christ is not dependent on our circumstances. It is rooted in His love for us, His understanding of our pain, and His ability to bring healing in His timing. Even when we can’t see the way forward, we can trust that Jesus is there, holding us, offering us peace, and reminding us that our ultimate rest is found in Him. As we lean into His love and grace, we can begin to experience the hope that only He can provide, knowing that He is working within us, even when we can’t feel it.