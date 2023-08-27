By Michael Guido

A man was found dead next to a dumpster. As they looked in his pockets for his identification, they discovered several checks. When totaled, they were worth more than a thousand dollars. But they did him no good. He never cashed them to receive their value.

As we read God’s Word, we find promise after promise – all having value to the believer when “cashed in.” But as with the checks of the dead man, they must be “turned into cash” to have any value. We must go to God and claim His promises to meet our needs.

James said that God “does not resent you asking. But when you ask Him, be sure you really expect Him to answer, for a doubtful mind is as unsettled as a wave of the sea.”

There are times when it is easier to believe in God than it is to believe in the fact that he deeply cares for each of us and our every need. Surely, if He is bound by His Word – and He is – we can go to Him “in faith believing.” We must always remember that nothing is so small that it escapes His concern, or that any problem is so large that He cannot solve it.

We limit God by the limitations we place on Him. The problems we have with our faith are our problems – not God’s. “Whatever you ask the Father in My name He will give you,” said Jesus.

Prayer: Give us faith, Father, that is larger than our problems and a trust that matches Your power. Help us to grow in Your faith and not remain in our doubts. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Scripture For Today: If you need wisdom, ask our generous God, and he will give it to you. He will not rebuke you for asking. But when you ask him, be sure that your faith is in God alone. Do not waver, for a person with divided loyalty is as unsettled as a wave of the sea that is blown and tossed by the wind. James 1:1-8