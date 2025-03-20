Longview, Texas
20 March 2025
Hunger in East Texas
Health

ETR Team
Mar 20, 2025

Empty Bowls shines light on food deprivation in the region.

We are so excited to bring Empty Bowls back for our second year.


David Emerson – CEO, East Texas Food Bank

ETR Staff report

The East Texas Food Bank, ETFB, recently hosted  its second Empty Bowls event in Tyler to raise awareness of hunger crisis in the region. According to East Texas Food Bank website, one in six adults and one in four children in East Texas face food insecurity every day.

The evening was buzzed with live jazz music, sumptuous food from different restaurants, beverages, and silent auctions.

David Emerson, CEO of ETFB, was thrilled with the event.

“We are so excited to bring Empty Bowls back for our second year,” he said.

In addition, guests purchased handcrafted bowls from East Texas artists to show their support. The Hall Family of Dealerships was the presenting sponsor and Hibbs-Hallmark Insurance was the restaurant sponsor.

For more information on how you can help please call:

Tyler: 903.597.3663 

Longview: 903.204.4400

