New Signature Event debuts in Longview

Empty Bowls event to benefit East Texas Food Bank

Longview, TX – The East Texas Food Bank will hold a new signature event called Empty Bowls Longview on Thursday, January 23 at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center, to bring awareness to the 1 in 6 adults, including 1 in 4 children in East Texas who are hungry, brought to you by presenting sponsor Brookshire Grocery Company and restaurant sponsor Peltier Ford Longview.

“Empty Bowls is an event similar to a Taste of Longview where we have 15 of the best restaurants in the city serving up one of their dishes, giving you an opportunity to try food, drinks and desserts from several different venues while helping to fight hunger in East Texas,” said David Emerson, CEO of ETFB.

Empty Bowls will feature live music and a raffle for great prizes. Guests can purchase handcrafted bowls from East Texas artists. The event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and now on sale at EmptyBowlsLongview.com.

No guests under 21 years of age. Each ticket provides 250 meals to our neighbors facing hunger.

The ETFB has 12 pantry partners and feeding programs in Gregg County including the Longview Resource Center. In the first year of operation, ETFB’s pantry served over 6,600 families and 1.1 million meals. In Gregg County, according to Map the Meal Gap, 16.7 percent of the population is food insecure, including 26.7 percent of children.

About the East Texas Food Bank:

Established in 1988, the East Texas Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in East Texas, covering 26 counties. ETFB provides over 27 million meals each year to 200 partner agencies and feeding programs. Our mission is to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas. For more information, visit EastTexasfoodbank.org.