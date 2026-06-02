infinitieplus Magazine’s. June 2026. Online Publication

Vol. 18. No. 6

EDITOR’S NOTE – Hello Everyone! Our June edition comes with the kind of energy that reminds us why local stories matter. In this issue of infinitieplus magazine, we spotlight the people, partnerships, and public moments shaping the season. Together, these stories reflect the heart of this June issue: service, visibility, and the lasting effect of showing up for one another. Thank you for reading infinitieplus magazine. We hope these pages keep you informed, inspired, and connected to the people and events moving our community forward.

Cover Story: East Texas Celebrity Open, Golf Fundraiser headlined by East Texas Legend, Earl Campbell, and created by Terry Wilbanks, benefiting the Texas Warriors Softball Team, held at Tempest Golf Course. It is a story about investment, encouragement, and the power of a community to stand behind its young athletes in a meaningful way.

Story by: Joycelyne Fadojutimi,Ph.D. Photos by: Michael Cavazos Photography

Pictured on the Cover: Warren Moon, NFL Hall of Fame. Jack Lazorko, MLB Fergie Jenkins, MLB Hall of Fame. Drew Cody, Golf Long Dive Champion. Robert Brazile, NFL Hall of Fame. Mike Clements, Energy Weldfab, Sponsor. Moochie Norris, NBA. Eric Riley, NBA. The East Texas Warriors Girls Softball Team: K.G. Clark, Lily Luscombe, Kimora Harnage, Lilly Orban, Cambridge Wilbanks, Emily Beall’s and Piper Haines. City of Tyler, Texas Mayor Don Warren. The Art of Golf Travel

Women Today: YONA FLEMING: LEADS THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER, The heart of this year’s Tyler Cattle Baron’s Ball Chair. Her commitment and service grew out of a place of deep personal loss. Squamous cell lung cancer took the lives of her father, Billy Wayne Childs, when she was just 18, and her grandmother soon after. Share, Read, & Become Inspired: No Subscription Needed.

Story by: PAULA JIMENEZ Photos by: DONNA CUMMINGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Pictured: Yona Fleming, Billy Childs, Congressman Nathaniel Moran, TCBB Volunteer Committee, and Lil Wrangler – Alexus Neptune with her father.

Pictured on Table of Contents: Vernon Perry, NFL, Briana Gasca, Adrian Garcia, Michael Medford, Henry Bell, and Tyler Mayor Don Warren.

This year marks a special milestone. infinitieplus magazine is now in its 16th year! Sixteen years of stories, community, and connection—and none of it would be possible without you. Thank you for being part of this journey.

SAVE THE DATE: We are proud to be a Media Sponsor. June 27th, Tyler Cattle Baron’s Ball benefiting the American Cancer Society. Thank you, Carlos Guerrero, with Guerrero’s Paint & Make Ready, for being our page sponsor. Professional photos will be taken by: Jaime Good Studios, LLC

City Profile: STATE OF THE ROSE CITY Mayor Don Warren’s final, stirring address about leading with love and kindness, putting people first, and finding joy in hard work. Story by: JOYCELYNE FADOJUTIMI. PH.D Photos By: Michael Cavazos Photography

Pictured: Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley, Sarah Bickerstaff, Taylor Bell, Braden Brady, Steve Brunson,

Tracey Daniels, Ann Marie Hoover, Jill Johnson, Akiko Lewis, Jordan Loy, Liz Hutson, Grant Ingram, Jessica Domingos, Laquesha Ford-Mcquay, Reagan Butts, Nicole Cromeans, Sarah Massey, Rachel Parker, Michelle Salge, Garrett Northcutt, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, Tom Perkins, Susy Smith, Tim Winebarger,

Kimberly Miller, and Garrett Northcutt.

Inspiration: GIVING OTHERS A CHOICE. By GUIDO MINISTRIES.

Men’s Health and Wellness: Notable men’s health issues.

Entertainment: BOURBON ALLEY CUTS GRAND OPENING RIBBON. Invites community to a New Orleans-style entertainment, premium beverages, downtown vibe, and more.

Health and Wellness: 4 Ways To Eat Healthy Even If You Are Always On The Move. The impact of reading on cognitive decline.

Community Connections: Special events that call for a night out on the town! Secure your Save the Date Event Spot with us! We publish hard copies monthly and online daily.

Business: Longview Regional Medical Center, Newer, Faster Care on the Loop – Longview, Texas.

Did You Know? Fact about the Declaration of Independence. Notable events in colonial America in 1776. Presidential Powers. America celebrates its 250th Anniversary this July.

infinitieplus Magazine is the only locally owned, double-sided business/community magazine that publishes hard copies monthly and publishes online daily. infinitieplus Magazine features a Cover Story and Women Today each month.

Please feel free to share our stories and direct links with your family, friends, co-workers, and network. Follow, like, and share our Facebook page.

The opinions published by contributing writers do not necessarily reflect the views of infinitieplus magazine or its advertisers.

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Contact information

Publisher / Editor

To Advertise: Joycelyne Fadojutimi, PhD – 903-918-7706

Chief Public Relations/Mkt. Officer

To Advertise: Paula Jimenez – 903-431-7927

Staff Writer

Peace Floris

Contributing Writers

Glenn Miller

Mechele Agbayani Mills

Dr. Michael Guido

Scotts Roberts

Graphic Designer

Kuneho Designs

Our Mission: To enrich the East Texas community with news and information, for the benefit of its residents, families, organizations and businesses.

To enrich the East Texas community with news and information, for the benefit of its residents, families, organizations and businesses. Our Vision: To become the go-to online news resource for East Texas, proudly serving the needs of all of its people.

Joycelyne Fadojutimi, Ph.D.

Paula Jimenez