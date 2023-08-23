If your loved ones financially depend on you, you might want to a buy life insurance policy.

Proceeds from life insurance can cover burial expenses. And beneficiaries could use the money to help pay mortgage or tuition costs.

Some policies provide benefits to you while you are alive.

There are two basic types:

Term life insurance is the simplest and least expensive. It covers you for a set number of years—until age 60, for instance.

Permanent life insurance provides coverage throughout your lifetime as long as you pay your premiums.

These policies are complex, so it’s a good idea to talk with a financial planner.

Need to track down a missing life insurance policy? You can search for a policy or annuity through the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Have a question about life insurance? Call the Texas Department of Insurance at 800-252-3439 or visit www.tdi.texas.gov