Longview ISD announces leadership changes

Longview, Texas – Longview ISD is proud to announce key leadership transitions for the 2025-26 school year, showcasing our commitment to fostering instructional excellence and community engagement.

Mr. Blake Rhyne to lead Curriculum, Instruction, and Professional Development

Mr. Blake Rhyne has been named Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Professional Development. With over a decade of educational experience, Rhyne brings a strong background in academic leadership and teacher development.

He previously served as principal of Decker Middle School in Manor ISD and as founding principal of Paseo Preparatory School with KIPP Texas Public Schools, where he led instructional growth and faculty support. Rhyne began his career teaching English and journalism in North Carolina, where he ranked in the top 25 percent of state educators for student growth. He was named Outstanding Elementary Teacher by the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Mr. Rhyne holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a master’s degree in School Administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is currently pursuing a doctorate at Concordia University.

I’m thrilled to join Longview ISD and support instructional excellence district-wide.

Dr. Jacqueline Burnett to lead key Early Childhood Center expansion

Dr. Jacqueline Burnett, current principal of East Texas Montessori Prep Academy ETMPA, will transition into the new role of Director of Early Childhood & K2 Parent Engagement under East Texas Advanced Academies ETAA.

In this role, she will serve as the family engagement liaison for ETMPA, all district elementary campuses, Head Start, and the Playing for Keeps Early Childhood Center. Dr. Burnett’s leadership at ETMPA has been instrumental in the district’s early learning success, making her a natural fit to support the expansion of early childhood programming made possible by the 2024 Longview ISD bond.

Dr. Burnett’s responsibilities will include developing family engagement strategies, collaborating with parent organizations, and overseeing cost-effective, high-impact programming to support young learners and their families.

Ms. Faith Newhouse-Greer to lead East Texas Montessori Prep Academy

Veteran educator and Longview native Ms. Faith Newhouse-Greer will take over as Principal of ETMPA. Currently serving as Principal of Ware Elementary, she brings 26 years of experience, having served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. In 2015, she was named Region 10 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.

A 1995 graduate of Longview High School, Newhouse-Greer earned a bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and two master’s degrees from Texas A&M University–Commerce. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Concordia University.

Under Ms. Newhouse-Greer’s leadership, Ware Elementary was recognized at the City of Longview’s 2024 Unity Honors banquet for outstanding community service.

Returning to Longview has been a dream come true. I’m excited to lead ETMPA and continue to foster a love of learning.

Dr. Johnny Walker named principal of Johnston-McQueen Elementary

Dr. Johnny Walker, a Milken Educator Award recipient, has been named Principal of Johnston-McQueen Elementary. With a background as a teacher, instructional specialist, and campus leader, he brings a proven record of academic turnaround and student-focused leadership.

Under his guidance, a previously underperforming campus improved from an “F” rating to an “A” in just four years. Known for his collaborative style and data-driven approach, Dr. Walker is committed to creating a high-achieving, supportive learning environment.

Dr. Walker holds degrees from Wiley University, Stephen F. Austin State University, and a Doctorate from the University of Texas at Tyler. Dr. Walker and his wife, Angela, have three sons and are active in their church and community.

I am honored and thrilled to lead Johnston-McQueen Elementary and look forward to working with students, families, and staff to ensure high levels of learning for all.

Ms. Simone Howard to lead Ned E. Williams Elementary

Ms. Simone Howard has been named Principal of Ned E. Williams Elementary. A Houston native with more than a decade of experience in public education, Howard brings a strong background in instructional leadership, data-driven decision-making, and educator coaching.She previously served as an ESL teacher, instructional specialist, and assistant principal, where she led campus-wide improvement efforts focused on curriculum design and student achievement. Howard holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston and a master’s in educational management from the University of Houston–Clear Lake.

Howard said she is excited to join Longview ISD and looks forward to fostering a collaborative, high-growth learning environment for students and staff.

Looking ahead

About: Longview ISD is a premier public school district in East Texas, serving more than 8,000 students across 13 campuses. Committed to academic excellence, innovation, and student success, Longview ISD offers a diverse range of educational opportunities, including advanced academics, fine arts, athletics, and career and technical education programs. The district embraces the all by fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment that prepares students for college, careers, and beyond. For more information, visit lisd.org.