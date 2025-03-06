Longview ISD Boasts largest FFA Chapter in Texas and the Nation

I can remember these students’ first days in FFA, and now they have grown into tremendous leaders with the opportunity to impact our state and nation. I cannot brag about them enough—they continue to impress me every day in FFA, school, and life.

LONGVIEW, TX – Longview ISD is making history, with Longview FFA now recognized as the largest FFA chapter in Texas and the nation, boasting an impressive 1,319 members. This achievement reflects the district’s commitment to agricultural education and leadership development, providing students with unparalleled opportunities for personal growth and career readiness.

“Receiving the news that Longview FFA is the largest chapter in Texas is exciting!” said Gail Coulter, Longview FFA Advisor. “Texas FFA offers so many opportunities for our student members to experience the mission: ’FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.’ We are shaping the future of agriculture here at Longview FFA.”

Longview FFA offers a diverse range of programs and hands-on experiences for students, including:

Floral Design – Teaching students the art and business of floral arrangements.

Show Animals – Providing opportunities to raise and exhibit livestock.

Leadership Development Events (LDEs) – Enhancing students’ public speaking, teamwork, and leadership skills.

Meat Judging & Processing – Equipping students with industry knowledge and career-ready skills.

Livestock Barn – A hands-on learning environment for animal care and management.

Leadership Opportunities – Including serving as district and area officers, competing in talent events, and attending leadership conferences.

Longview FFA students have been excelling in leadership roles and competitions at multiple levels. At the District Convention, Kaylee Swaim was elected District Vice President, Brynn Woods was elected as an Area 6 Officer, and Mar’Chella Miller won the talent contest. Woods went on to secure her Area 6 Officer position at the Area Convention, while Miller advanced to the Texas FFA State Convention talent competition, where she will perform in front of over 15,000 attendees.

Longview FFA students Kaylee Swaim, Brynn Woods and Mar’chella Miller.

“At District Convention, it is hard to have a better day as a chapter – with a District Vice President, an Area Officer, and a Talent Contest winner. The only word that comes to mind is TRIFECTA!” said Cyler Frost, Longview FFA Advisor. “I can remember these students’ first days in FFA, and now they have grown into tremendous leaders with the opportunity to impact our state and nation. I cannot brag about them enough—they continue to impress me every day in FFA, school, and life.”

With students actively engaged in agricultural business, animal and plant sciences, energy and natural resources, and leadership development, Longview FFA continues to be a powerhouse of opportunity and achievement. As the chapter looks ahead, students will represent Longview FFA at the Texas FFA Convention in Fort Worth from June 30 – July 4, 2025, further solidifying their presence as leaders in agriculture.

About: Longview ISD is a premier public school district in East Texas, serving more than 8,000 students across 13 campuses. Committed to academic excellence, innovation, and student success, Longview ISD offers a diverse range of educational opportunities, including advanced academics, fine arts, athletics, and career and technical education programs. The district embraces them all by fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment that prepares students for college, careers, and beyond. For more information, visit lisd.org.