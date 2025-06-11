Longview ISD picks Dr. Davia Morrison  to lead Ware Elementary

Dr. Morrison’s dedication to academic excellence and student success, along with her passion for fostering inclusive learning environments, makes her an outstanding choice to lead Ware Elementary.

Longview, TX – Longview ISD is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Davia Morrison as the new principal of Ware Elementary for the 2025/2026 school year.

An East Texas native and a graduate of Tatum ISD, Dr. Morrison, brings more than 16 years of experience in public education, dedicated to fostering student success and academic excellence. She currently serves as IB/PYP Coordinator and Academic Dean in Longview ISD, where she has cultivated an environment of encouragement, inclusivity, and achievement.

Dr. Morrison’s career in education began at the Boys and Girls Club, where she discovered her passion for helping young people succeed. She earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport science from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2004 before starting her teaching and coaching career in Kilgore ISD.

She later earned master’s degrees in business administration and educational leadership from LeTourneau University in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Most recently, Dr. Morrison earned a doctorate in educational leadership, further fueling her commitment to innovation and best practices in education. Throughout her career, she has consistently advocated for a student-centered approach, believing every child can thrive when given the right tools and support. Her leadership philosophy embraces resilience, collaboration, and continuous growth for both students and staff.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Morrison remains deeply involved in her community. She currently serves as a board member and commissioner for the Longview Girls Softball Association and is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She has been married to Matt Morrison for 12 years, and together they have three children: Daevon, Buddha, and Morgan.

“Dr. Morrison’s dedication to academic excellence and student success, along with her passion for fostering inclusive learning environments, makes her an outstanding choice to lead Ware Elementary,” said Dr. Marla Sheppard, superintendent of Longview ISD.