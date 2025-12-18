Longview native serves with U.S. Navy amphibious command

Petty Officer 1st Class Renwick Coby, a native of Longview, Texas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Petty Officer 1st Class Renwick Coby, a native of Longview, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, operating out of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Coby graduated from Longview High School in 2013.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Longview.

“One thing I learned growing up is that the world is so big,” Coby said. “My mom told me to go explore, then come back and tell stories.” – Petty Officer 1st Class Renwick Coby Pictured: Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marieliza Rosales

Coby joined the Navy 10 years ago. Today, Coby serves as a gas turbine system technician (mechanical).

“I joined the Navy because it’s been a family tradition from my grandpa, to my uncle, to me,” Coby said. “I wanted to carry on the legacy and be able to tell my own sea stories.”

ACU-4 provides combat-ready landing craft, air cushions (LCACs) to conduct operational missions worldwide. Combining high speed, exceptional maneuverability and long-range qualities with the ability to travel over land, these unique connectors provide added versatility to the amphibious force and can deliver vehicles, personnel and cargo from ship to shore and back.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Coby has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is participating in Operation Inherent Resolve,” Coby said. “I felt like I was doing my part to make the world better.”

Coby serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” Coby said. “It’s like being a part of an unstoppable family. To be able to be a part of the small percent of the population who serves gives me a sense of pride.”

Coby is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my mom, dad, and my entire family,” Coby said. “All the lessons they have taught and shown me, shape who I am today.”

“My overall goal in the Navy is to make rank to chief,” Coby said.