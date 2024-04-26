Sowing Seeds Of Beauty

By Dr. Micheal Guido

Captain James Cook was one of the most famous British navigators. He sailed around the world many times. On each of his journeys he would take seeds of flowers that came from lovely English gardens.

Whenever his ship reached a port, he would disembark with his crew. While the crew enjoyed the city, he would take some of the seeds he brought with him and plant them in a garden near the port. Everywhere he went, he left a reminder of his visit by planting seeds that brought beauty to the lives of the people who lived in that city.

There is nothing more important for Christians to do than to share God’s love and beauty. Wherever He leads us in our journey through life, He will give us many opportunities to “plant” seeds of His love, salvation, and hope.

Paul reminds us that we Christians must be clothed in God’s love. His love adds His beauty to our actions and makes whatever we do attractive to others. No matter what other gifts God may give us, we can all share His love in every word and deed.

PRAYER: Lord, help us to always be mindful of the great love You have for us and as we do, be willing to go to any extreme to give that Love to others. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance. 1 Corinthians 13