Reading Is Fundamental

Story and photo by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

AAON Jenni Law, Jarrod Ludlow, and Plant Manager Quannah Tushka Ludlow look on as United Way Executive Director Dr. Evan Dolive talks to students about their new Book Vending Machine.

When AAON Plant Manager Quannah Tushka Ludlow learned about the book vending machine, he thought it was important for Bailey Elementary School to have one. “I knew right away that the book vending machine is a great program,” he said. “Getting books into the hands of children is very important.”

The ability to read especially at a young age like these students is important to him. According to Ludlow, these young students are the future, hence the importance of getting them the supplies that they need to succeed in school and in life.

With United Way book vending machine, students will readily have books at their disposal.

In addition, Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Dr. Evan Dolive explained to students how the book vending machine works. They do not need any money to buy the books and the books are theirs to keep once the school decides how students can earn a trip to the book vending machine. Best of all, the books are in English and Spanish because Bailey ES is a dual language campus.

Sarah Webb, Bailey’s 1st grade teacher explained to students how to earn a trip to earn a trip to the book vending machine. Moreover, she informed students that once they earn a book from the vending machine, it is theirs and they can take it home. “If you get a book out of the vending machine, it is yours and you can keep it forever,” Webb told excited students. “When you come back next year, this book vending machine will be here for you,” she reassured students since it was 3 days to school closing for the Summer.

Moreover, students learned that they could request for their favorite books to be put in the vending machine so they can earn them also. And, whatever they do, they should not bring money to buy the books because the machine does not take money, only earned tokens from the school.

Students thanked AAON for sponsoring the book vending machine for their campus. This is the 17th book vending machine that United Way and its sponsors have put in schools.