Smith County announced Colten Parsell as the new Supervisor for Animal Control

ETR staff report

“I hope to help strengthen how we serve the community by making sure our officers are supported, our approach is consistent, and our focus stays on safety, education, and responsible animal ownership.” Colten Parsell, Smith County Animal Control Supervisor

Colten Parsell has been named the new Smith County Animal Control Supervisor.

“I wanted this role because animal control is a direct service to the community. It should be about helping people, protecting our animals and supporting the officers who are out there doing difficult work every day,” he said. “I hope to help strengthen how we serve the community by making sure our officers are supported, our approach is consistent, and our focus stays on safety, education and responsible animal ownership.”

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said Parsell has a vast amount of experience in personnel management.

“I was extremely impressed by his communication skills and his attention to details,” he said. “He has developed a program from scratch in his most recent position, and he shares our excitement in leading our quality animal control officers.”

Since 2021, he has been working as the jail’s kitchen manager for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

He earned his basic county corrections certificate from the East Texas Police Academy in Kilgore in 2022.

“I’m excited to be here and to serve Smith County in this capacity,” Parsell said. “This is a role where someone can truly make a positive impact, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of that.” Pictured: Colten Parsell

Smith County Precinct 2 Commissioner John Moore said the Animal Control Supervisor position is very important, and he is pleased that Parsell has accepted the job.

“He works to reunite families with their pet, and to help citizens when they report animals who need attention,” he said. “I look forward to Mr. Parsell putting his experience and diligence to work for all of us.”

Before coming to work for Smith County, Parsell owned a landscaping business and managed several businesses in the restaurant industry, including ETX Brewery, Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and TGI Fridays.

Earlier this month, Holli Jones was named as the new Smith County Animal Shelter Coordinator

Follow our Facebook page East Texas Review Newspaper