Tyler ISD Gears Up for 35 Years of Fighting Hunger

TYLER, TEXAS-Tyler High and Tyler Legacy are coming together again this year before their big football rivalry to raise funds and food to support the East Texas Food Bank’s BackPack program as part of the 35th Annual Pantry Raid.

“1 in 4 East Texas children are food insecure.” David Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of the East Texas Food Bank



The East Texas Food Bank and the Tyler Independent School District host the annual event. Since the pantry raid began in 1991, students have raised more than 1.9 million meals.



“Child hunger is a concern in our region. According to new Feeding America Map, the

Meal Gap statistics, 1 in 4 East Texas children are food insecure,” said David Emerson,

CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Many students’ families depend on the ETFB

BackPack program to help fill the weekend hunger gap, so we greatly appreciate the

students for keeping this event going for 35 years!”



Last year, students raised funds and food to provide 117,243 meals. Tyler High and

Tyler Legacy students will collect food and funds over the next several weeks. Monetary

donations will support ETFB’s programs that serve Tyler ISD students, such as the

BackPack Program. More than 8,800 East Texas children receive BackPacks every

weekend filled with nutritious, kid-friendly food.



“This is a tradition our students look forward to every year,” said Jennifer Hines, Tyler

ISD Chief Communications Officer. “Their involvement makes a real difference for

classmates and families who rely on the BackPack program for weekend meals. Each

campus brings its own creativity to the effort, engaging students and families while

reinforcing the importance of service and community support.”



The results are announced at halftime during the two Tyler school’s annual football

game on Friday, September 5, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.



Donations can be made at www.tylerpantryraid.com



