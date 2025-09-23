Smith County Commissioners Court Honors First Responders With Community Hero Awards

Story by Casey Murphy

A Lindale Police sergeant and a dispatcher were honored with Community Hero Awards during Smith County Commissioners Court for their life-saving efforts that saved a 2-year-old girl from choking.

On September 7, 2025, Kimberly Smith answered the 9-1-1 call about a toddler choking on a small toy at a Lindale restaurant. Lindale Police Sgt. Michael Lazarine responded within seconds, performed the Heimlich Maneuver quickly and successfully. Their quick and brave actions that day saved the child’s life, and the community is forever grateful.

L indale Dispatcher Kimberly Smith Lindale Police Sergeant Michael Lazarine

Lazarine has been in law enforcement for 26 years. He started working for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 and moved to the Lindale Police Department in 2001. He has worked as a patrol officer and community police officer and worked in the Criminal Investigation Unit. He is currently a patrol sergeant.

Previous awards for Sergeant Lazarine include a Life Saving Award after locating an individual who was trying to take his own life. Due to his quick actions, the subject was given medical attention that saved his life. In 2016 Sergeant Lazarine was awarded Employee of the Year for Lindale Police Department. Sgt. Lazarine has received numerous other duty awards and recognitions as well.



Photo: (from left) Commissioners Christina Drewry and J Scott Herod, Lindale Dispatcher Kimberly Smith, County Judge Neal Franklin, Lindale Police Sgt. Michael Lazarine, and Commissioners Ralph Caraway Sr. and John Moore. Sgt. Lazarine and Ms. Smith were honored Tuesday, September 23, with Community Hero Awards for saving the life of a toddler who was choking.

Kimberly Smith is a dedicated telecommunicator with more than a decade of experience, having served four different cities. Prior to dispatching, she served as a detention officer. She currently holds both an Advanced Telecommunicator’s License and a Communications Training Officer License and serves as a member of the East Texas Critical Incident Stress Management Team, providing support to first responders through critical incidents. Ms. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree from West Texas A&M University. Her favorite part of the job is the opportunity to work alongside incredible dispatchers, officers, and firefighters who serve their community daily.

A large group of supports came to Commissioners Court Tuesday, including family members, city of Lindale officials and Lindale Police officials.

Smith County thanks both of these first responders for their incredible service.

Courtesy photos by Smith County, Texas