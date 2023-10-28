On Monday, October 30, Smith County employees who park around the Annex Building in downtown Tyler will lose their parking spots during construction of the new parking garage.

The Smith County Judge and Commissioners’ covered spaces will not be affected by the construction, so Judge Neal Franklin has decided to donate his spot to employees.

Every two weeks, Judge Franklin will virtually draw an employee’s name out of the hat to park in his spot, throughout the duration of the construction. This lucky winner will not have to walk to farther-away lots like the other employees.

Franklin had 94 employees submit their names to be drawn.

On Wednesday, Amber Massenburge, Assistant Chief Deputy for the Smith County Clerk’s Office, was picked as the first winner of Judge Franklin’s parking spot! She will be allowed to park there Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 10.

“Thank you! I’m so happy I won,” Ms. Massenburge said. “I really appreciate Judge Franklin for the selfless act of donating his parking spot. It is much appreciated! I’m looking forward to seeing the upgrades for Smith County and Downtown Tyler,” she added, referring to the new parking garage and courthouse.

Congratulations Amber!

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin with parking spot winner Amber Massenburge