Tejano band GRUPO INTOCABLE donates $130k to CHRISTUS Children’s for vital hospital renovations

Story by Paula Jimenez/www.easttexasreview.com

Thank You Sign

CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation has received a generous $130,000 donation from GRUPO INTOCABLE, the esteemed Grammy-winning Tejano and Norteño band, aimed at supporting vital renovations at CHRISTUS Children’s. This significant contribution will fund upgrades to family and staff areas on the hospital’s 10th-floor Medicine Unit, with the goal of enhancing comfort, safety, and overall well-being for patients, families, and caregivers.

The renovation plan includes relocating the family room to a more central, secure area, installing a compact washer and dryer for family use, and transforming the existing family room into a natural-light breakroom for nurses. Additionally, security improvements will be made to better manage access to high-traffic hallways.

GRUPO INTOCABLE with CHRISTUS staff GRUPO INTOCABLE with CHRISTUS staff

GRUPO INTOCABLE founder and lead vocalist, Ricardo Muñoz, shared his thoughts on the contribution:

“We’re truly honored to support CHRISTUS Children’s. This hospital is a lifeline for so many families, offering care and hope when they need it most. Intocable has always believed in family, unity, and giving back—values that guide both our music and our actions. We hope our gift brings comfort to families staying close to their children and a mindful space for those taking care of them.”

Expressing gratitude for the band’s support, Josh Rendon, vice president of CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation, remarked, “We are incredibly grateful to Ricardo Muñoz and Intocable for their generosity and commitment to our mission. Their gift will make a meaningful difference for the families we serve and the Associates who care for them every day.”

GRUPO INTOCABLE with CHRISTUS patient

Founded in the early 1990s in Zapata, Texas, by Ricardo Muñoz, GRUPO INTOCABLE has established itself as one of the most influential bands in regional Mexican music. The group is celebrated for its unique blend of Tejano conjunto and Norteño folk rhythms with pop ballads, and has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards and sold out performances across the U.S. and Mexico. Their music serves as a cultural bridge for Mexican-American communities and beyond.

This donation is part of the hospital’s Keeping Promises campaign, an initiative designed to create a better holistic care environment for children and families facing difficult situations. For more information about CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation or to support the Keeping Promises campaign, visit christuschildrensfoundation.org.

Courtesy photos by CHRISTUS Health