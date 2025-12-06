TJC Academy of Dance Recognizes its First 2025 Inaugural Dance Endowment Recipient

“The dance endowment helps me realize that my efforts as a dancer are seen by the faculty and my peers.” Camila Bravo, first inaugural recipient of the 2025 Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance Endowment Scholarship

The anticipation had finally culminated in a night of magic. Following a popular performance of The Nutcracker, the spotlight shifted to Camila Bravo, who was revealed as the first inaugural recipient of the 2025 TJC Academy of Dance Endowment Scholarship. The talented performance was held at The Wise Art Gallery within the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.

TJC Adjunct Professor, Dance/Grant Writer, Jennifer Bailey, introduced Camila Bravo on the stage. Bravo performed in the TJC’s 37th annual performances of The Nutcracker Ballet, which opened December 5th and will continue through December 14th.

“The TJC Dance Endowment offers more than just financial assistance. The classes and performances help the dancers grow physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially and prepare them for life beyond the stage,” said Bailey. “The Dance faculty are very grateful for every dance endowment gift, and we look forward to continuing to work with our amazing and dedicated committee to reach our goal!”

With support from the TJC Foundation, an endowment was established to fund scholarships for students enrolled in the Pre-Professional Division of the TJC Academy of Dance. The endowment aims to collect $500,000 from various funding sources across East Texas to provide tuition assistance for 10-15 aspiring dancers each year.

Bravo is a junior at Tyler Legacy High School, a Pre-Professional Level 6 Academy of Dance student, and a dedicated dancer at TJC for the past decade.

“The dance endowment helps me realize that my efforts as a dancer are seen by the faculty and my peers,” said Bravo. “This scholarship gives me a voice to be a positive role model, and I’m very grateful for this honor and every opportunity I’ve had leading up to this amazing moment.”

This performance marked her 10th appearance in the Nutcracker.

Learn more at: TJC.edu/AcademyOfDance

