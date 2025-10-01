Longview, Texas
1 October 2025
Tyler ISD Students Earn National Merit Recognition
Education State

Tyler ISD Students Earn National Merit Recognition

ETR Team
Sep 30, 2025

Story by Jennifer Hines

Spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation

Tyler ISD is proud to celebrate two Tyler Legacy High School students, Malcolm Jones and Jackson Larsh, for being named Commended Students in the 2026 National Merit® Scholarship Program.


This honor places them among the top 50,000 students nationwide who entered the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). Of those, only about 34,000 students earn recognition as Commended Students for their outstanding academic promise. Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, this distinction highlights their exceptional performance and academic potential.


“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments and the key role their schools play in their academic development is vital to advancing educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District

