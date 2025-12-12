Tyler ISD Students Win Optimum Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest

By Jennifer Hines



“We’re honored to recognize Jocelin Aguillón, Luke Donnan, and Kenadi Carmichael for their exceptional writing in Optimum’s 18th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Contest.” Amanda Seabaugh, Vice President and General Manager, Texoma, Optimum

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD is proud to announce that three outstanding students have been recognized in the Optimum 2025 Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest, marking the second year in a row that Tyler ISD students have earned top placements in this national competition.

Jocelin Aguillón from Early College High School and Luke Donnan from Hubbard Middle School were named two of only a few national grand-prize winners, each receiving a $3,000 scholarship for their exceptional essays. Their work stood out among hundreds of entries submitted from across multiple states, showcasing their writing talent, personal insight, and connection to Hispanic heritage.

In addition, Kenadi Carmichael, a student at Tyler Legacy High School, earned a national runner-up award and was gifted an iPad in recognition of her powerful essay about an impactful cultural connection she received while in middle school. The celebration became even more meaningful when District Director Reece DeWoody on behalf of State Senator Bryan Hughes presented each of the three students with a Texas flag that had flown over the state capitol, honoring their accomplishment.

The district congratulates all three winners and celebrates their voices, perspectives,

and cultural pride during Hispanic Heritage Month and throughout the year.

Tyler ISD also congratulates Jordan Greer, teacher at Hubbard Middle School, who received a special award from Optimum for having the highest number of student submissions. His encouragement and commitment to elevating student voices reflect the district’s dedication to academic excellence and cultural celebration.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.