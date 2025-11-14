Tyler ISD Superintendent Teams Up with Local Education Leaders to Discuss “Next is Now”

Story by Paula Jimenez

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD Superintendent Discusses Future Initiatives at State of Education Luncheon Tyler, TX – Dr. Marty Crawford, Superintendent of Tyler ISD, participated in a panel with East Texas education leaders at the 2025 Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce State of Education luncheon, held at the Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center.

Discussion panel

“We appreciate the Tyler Chamber providing a platform for leaders from K–12 and higher education to come together and present the challenges and opportunities facing East Texas,” said Dr. Crawford. “These conversations help us align our efforts to better prepare students for what’s next—whether that’s college, career, or military service.”

Tom Perkins, Dr. Marty Crawford, Dr. Julie Philley, Dr. Juan Mejia

The panel featured Dr. Juan Mejia, President of Tyler Junior College, and Dr. Julie Philley, President of The University of Texas at Tyler. Dr. Crawford highlighted teacher preparation as a significant issue emphasized by the 89th legislature, which impacts the region’s largest school system. He also discussed the District’s “Next is Now” initiative, initiated this school year to broaden innovative programs for students.

“Next is Now is about reimagining what’s possible for our students,” said Dr. Crawford. “We’re not waiting for the future to arrive—we’re creating it here in Tyler ISD. We’re focused on innovation—whether that’s new academic pathways, hands-on learning experiences, or programs that connect students directly with local industries. It’s about making sure our schools continue to evolve to today’s learners so that Tyler’s future citizenry and workforce is prepared to lead East Texas into the 22nd Century.”

