Michal Stout (pictured) is one of 20 students chosen from more than 200 applicants.

The American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy selected Michal Stout, a University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy student, as one of 20 inaugural Aspiring Academics for 2023. Stout was chosen from more than 200 applicants to participate in the national program.

The Aspiring Academics program is highly competitive, and participants must meet strict eligibility criteria, including being enrolled in a Doctor of Pharmacy degree program, maintaining good academic standing and demonstrating a strong interest in academic pharmacy.

“To be one of twenty selected from across the country is a significant accomplishment,” said Dr. Amy Schwartz, Fisch College of Pharmacy dean. “Congratulations to Michal and her mentor Dr. Rebecca Dunn. I know they will learn from and enjoy this opportunity.”

The AACP Aspiring Academics Program is designed to identify and support students who aspire to pursue a career in academic pharmacy. This program offers participants a unique opportunity to enhance their understanding of the academic pharmacy profession through mentorship, networking, group projects and participation in AACP events.

Dr. Rebecca Dunn, a Fisch College of Pharmacy professor, served as Stout’s home mentor.

“I’m very grateful to the UT Tyler faculty who have helped me – especially my home mentor, Dr. Dunn,” said Stout. “I hope to help others succeed as the people here have helped me.”

UT Tyler Pharmacy student Michal Stout has been selected as one of twenty Inaugural Aspiring Academics

Stout completed her Bachelor of Science in biochemistry at Lubbock Christian University. She’s currently in her third year of pharmacy school and serves as the worthy chief counselor of Phi Delta Chi and the president of American Pharmacist’s Association – Academy of Student Pharmacists at UT Tyler. She plans to become a clinical professor at the Fisch College of Pharmacy.

With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs to nearly 10,000 students. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care.

Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.