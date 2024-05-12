Attitudes Make The Difference

By Dr. Michael Guido

His lifelong ambition was to become the CEO of the successful business his father founded. He dreamed about the day he would have a corner office overlooking the skyline of New York with a secretary to bring him coffee each morning.

Then reality set in. The day before he was to begin his career his father said, “Son, you’ll start at the bottom just as I did. Your first job will to be to water the hundreds of plants in our building.”

His hopes dashed, and his dreams shattered, he refused to become discouraged. The next morning, he came to work with his new business card that read: “Plant Manager.”

We cannot always control our circumstances, but we can control our attitude. Whatever happens in our lives happens because God has something special for us to do in that particular situation. This does not mean that what happens to us is good. Rather, it means that God is able to turn every circumstance of our lives into something that will eventually be good for us. We must remember that God is not working to make us happy. He is working in us to complete the work that began in our lives when we received Jesus Christ as our Savior and Lord. His goal is to fashion and form us into the likeness of His Son so that we will be enabled and equipped to fulfill the purpose He has for us.

PRAYER: Help us, Father, to refuse to be disturbed or destroyed by the disappointments of life. May we accept and believe that all things work together for our good. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

SCRIPTURE FOR TODAY: And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them. Romans 8:28