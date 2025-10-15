Bailey ES celebrates Literacy and Global Learning

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Bailey Elementary School recently hosted its annual Literacy Night, transforming the campus into an engaging hub of educational exploration. Designed to ignite students’ curiosity and strengthen academic skills, the event focused on literacy, global awareness, and critical thinking.

Students began their journey at Station 1, where they “applied” for a passport, setting the stage for a global adventure filled with learning opportunities. At each subsequent station, they explored different countries, using computers and research tools to investigate their chosen destinations. Along the way, students practiced reading comprehension, writing, and digital literacy skills—key components of 21st-century education.

One 4th-grade student, Erin, chose to “visit” India after discovering that it is currently the most populous country in the world. She learned that, as of 2024, the top ten most populous countries are:

India: 1.45 billion

1.45 billion China: 1.42 billion

1.42 billion United States: 345 million

345 million Indonesia: 283 million

283 million Pakistan: 251 million

251 million Nigeria: 233 million

233 million Brazil: 212 million

212 million Bangladesh: 175 million

175 million Russia: 144 million

144 million Mexico: 133 million

Other students selected countries like Nigeria, Mexico, and China, diving into research about geography, culture, and international travel logistics. They learned about passports, visas, travel expenses, and the cultural preparations needed for global journeys—building both academic knowledge and global competence.

L-r: Cristina Hollins, Karol Rodriguez, Dr. Derrick Estes, Acides Sosa, and Heath Maxile

The excitement of international travel was a powerful motivator, sparking student engagement across reading, writing, research, and speaking skills. These types of immersive, content-rich experiences help build strong foundations in literacy and global awareness.

Dual Language Learning at Bailey Elementary



As a dual language campus, Bailey Elementary integrates language learning into everyday instruction, providing students with the unique opportunity to become bilingual and biliterate. Instruction is delivered in both English and a partner language, helping students grow academically while preparing them for a globalized world.

Academic Advantages

Dual language learners consistently demonstrate higher academic achievement , especially in reading and math.

, especially in reading and math. They often outperform peers in monolingual programs on standardized tests and show better long-term outcomes, such as higher graduation and college attendance rates.

Cognitive Benefits

Bilingual students develop strong executive function , allowing them to manage tasks, solve problems, and focus more effectively.

, allowing them to manage tasks, solve problems, and focus more effectively. Enhanced memory and attention are also common, thanks to the mental flexibility developed through managing two languages.

Cultural and Social Growth

Students gain greater cultural awareness and empathy by learning about and through other cultures.

and empathy by learning about and through other cultures. For heritage speakers, dual language programs help strengthen cultural identity and maintain family connections.

and maintain family connections. Multilingual learning environments also promote inclusivity and build stronger peer relationships.

Career and Future Opportunities

Being bilingual opens doors to careers in business, education, healthcare, and diplomacy.

It can also lead to higher earning potential and a competitive edge in the job market.

At Bailey Elementary, Literacy Night was more than just an evening of fun—it was a reflection of the school’s commitment to educational excellence, global citizenship, and the lifelong benefits of dual language learning.



