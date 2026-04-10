CTE Opportunity Fair Connects Students to Future Careers

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – Tyler ISD’s Career & Technology Center was buzzing with energy today as approximately 2,000 Career and Technical Education (CTE) juniors and seniors connected with more than 100 businesses and organizations during the district’s annual CTE Opportunity Fair.

“This event is all about creating real-world connections for our students.” Jessica Brown, CTE Work-Based Learning Coordinator

CTE Opportunity Fair

The event provided students with hands-on opportunities to network with industry professionals, explore career pathways, and learn about internships, summer employment, and full-time job prospects. Students arrived prepared with resumes in hand, ready to make meaningful connections that could shape their futures.

CTE Opportunity Fair

“This event is all about creating real-world connections for our students,” CTE Work-Based Learning Coordinator Jessica Brown said. “We want them to see the opportunities available right here in East Texas and feel confident stepping into their future. Watching students have those conversations, make impressions, and even secure opportunities on the spot is incredibly rewarding.”

CTE Opportunity Fair

Representatives from a wide range of industries participated, including healthcare leaders such as CHRISTUS Health and UT Health East Texas, public service organizations such as the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fire Department, and Tyler Police Department, and major employers such as Brookshire Grocery Company, Target, and Southside Bank. Skilled trades and technical careers were also well represented by companies such as Acme Brick, Trane Technologies, and Tyler Pipe. At the same time, hospitality and service industries included Chick-fil-A Broadway Crossing, and Mandoline Hospitality.

Throughout the day, students rotated through scheduled sessions, engaging directly with employers, asking questions, and learning about the skills and education needed for success in various fields. Many businesses conducted on-the-spot interviews and shared information about immediate openings, giving students a valuable head start as they prepare for life after graduation.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.

Courtesy photos by Tyler Independent School District