CHRISTUS awards community grants

Story and photos by Joycelyne Fadojutimi/www.infinitieplusmag.com

Jamie Brogan, Vice President for Mission Integration at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, welcomed six community partners who received grants totaling over $300,000 from the CHRISTUS fund. The grants supports initiatives in mental health, food insecurity, and education, benefiting organizations like Asbury House, Buckner, East Texas Food Bank, Longview Arboretum, Newgate Mission, and the Women’s Center.

The grant presentation took place at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Healing Garden. The event highlighted collaboration and extending Christ’s healing ministry beyond hospital walls.

Organizations that received Christus grants and the work they do in the community are as follows:

Asbury House Child Enrichment Center

Received a grant for their “Above and Beyond Bilingual Classroom” program, which develops a fully bilingual kindergarten classroom to better serve Spanish-speaking children and encourage learning a second language.

Their mission is to nurture every child in mind, body, and spirit, helping children grow academically and gain confidence to thrive in a diverse world. The support ensures strong foundations for future success and inclusivity in education.

2. Buckner Children and Family Services

Awarded a grant for the “Buckner Longview Family Pathways Program,” which empowers single parents (primarily single mothers) to achieve financial independence and self-sufficiency.

The program provides holistic support services, including safety, security, counseling, and resources for single parents enrolled in full-time post-secondary education, helping them graduate and support their families independently.

3. East Texas Food Bank

Received a grant to increase food distribution and expand services at their Longview Resource Center, located in an area of high poverty.

The center serves 900 families a week, providing 132,000 meals a month, with a focus on fresh produce. The grant will provide over 400,000 meals to people in need, addressing food insecurity and promoting healthy

eating to combat health issues related to diet.

4. Longview Arboretum and Resource Center

Awarded a grant to create a trial garden, elevating the collection of plant species and enhancing education and mental well-being for guests.

The new gardens and plantings offer beauty, spark curiosity, and provide a peaceful setting for the community. The trial garden also serves as a living laboratory for staff to monitor plant adaptation and guide future growth, supporting both environmental education and community wellness.

5. Newgate Mission

Received a grant for the “Newgate Meal and Grocery Bag Program,” which provides access to nutritious meals and healthy food seven days a week.

Newgate is a day mission, church, and soup kitchen, serving 300 meals a day in-house and running outreach programs that deliver hot meals and groceries to families in need, including children in underserved areas. Their work addresses hunger and food insecurity, supporting families and individuals across the community.

6. Women’s Center of East Texas

The grant supports counseling services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, provided by licensed counselors.

The Women’s Center offers shelter, advocacy, and holistic services to survivors, with the grant enabling over 2,000 hours of counseling for clients. Their work addresses mental health, trauma recovery, and provides long-term support for those affected by violence.

Front row: L-r: Chara Abrams, CHRISTUS System Director for Community Health and Health Equity; – Jessica Guerra, CHRISTUS Program Manager for Community Benefit; Hollie Bruce, Exec Dir, Women Center of East Texas; Shelly Smith, Exec. Dir. Buckner Longview; Caire Bissell, Exec. Dir. Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, and Jamey Brogan, Vice President for Mission Integration, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.

These organizations collaborate closely, often serving overlapping populations and working together to address complex community needs in the region. The CHRISTUS grants help extend their reach and impact, supporting health, education, food security, and safety for vulnerable community members.



The grant presentation that started with a prayer ended with blessing of the hands.