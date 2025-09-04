CHRISTUS Health celebrates communitypartners for their impact on Northeast Texas

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System recognized eight organizations from Northeast Texas

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System recognized eight organizations from Northeast Texas as part of the annual community benefit breakfast last week. The “Community Partner in Mission” award is tied to CHRISTUS Health’s values and is presented to organizations that serve the community with dignity, integrity, excellence, compassion, or stewardship. This year, the award went to organizations that provide behavioral health services.



Smith County Behavioral Health Leadership Team

“The core values CHRISTUS aspires to embody are at the heart of Elijah’s Retreat as well,” said Cheryl Torres, executive director of Elijah’s Retreat, a Jacksonville-based organization that supports families facing autism through outdoor adventure and interaction with therapeutic animals.



“We seek to instill community, hope, and purpose for families and individuals facing autism, and this partnership not only strengthens both organizations but also strengthens the broader community we serve,” she said.

Mosaic Counseling Center of East Texas





The organizations honored were:

Cherokee County Children & Family Board

Elijah’s Retreat in Jacksonville

Mosaic Counseling in Tyler

Northeast Texas Children’s Advocacy Center in Winnsboro

Smith County Behavioral Health Leadership Team of Tyler

Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center

Sulphur Springs ISD/Communities in School

Winnsboro Centers of Arts



“These organizations play a vital role in meeting community needs,” said Crissy Chanslor,

program manager for community benefits. “We are blessed to partner and collaborate with them

in changing the fabric of our communities.”

Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center

Courtesy photos by CHRISTUS Health



