Longview Regional Medical Center earns an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Longview Regional Medical Center. It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud.

Leah Binder – President & CEO of The Leapfrog Group

New Grade for fall 2024 is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety

Longview Regional Medical Center earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Earning consecutive “A” Leapfrog Safety Awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to patient safety and quality care. It reflects the dedication of our entire team to uphold the highest standards and continuously improve our practices to ensure the well-being of those we care for,” said Steve Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Longview Regional Medical Center.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Longview Regional Medical Center,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Longview Regional Medical Center, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To explore Longview Regional’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.