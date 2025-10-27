City Enhances Community Response with New POST Officers and Mental Health Resources

The Longview City Council approved two major initiatives during their Thursday, Oct. 23, City Council Meeting designed to enhance community care and strengthen the city’s first response to residents in need. The approvals include accepting a grant to fund two new police officers specializing in outreach and a partnership to embed mental health professionals with first responders.

The Council accepted a $250,000 COPS Hiring Program grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. This grant will fund two new full-time police officer positions within the Longview Police Department’s Police Outreach Services Team (POST) unit. The POST unit provides specialized care and resources for unhoused individuals and those experiencing mental health needs. These new officers will be dedicated to advancing the city’s community-focused policing strategies. More information about this unit is available at LongviewTexas.gov/POST.

In a related action, the Council approved a partnership with Community Healthcore to add two Qualified Mental Health Professionals to the city’s Multidisciplinary Response Team. These new positions are fully funded for two years by a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). This partnership will allow mental health experts to work directly with the Longview Police and Fire / Community Paramedicine Departments to provide specialized care on-scene.

These two actions are designed to work hand-in-hand, expanding the city’s public safety resources to keep the community safe and ensure residents receive the appropriate level of help when they need it most.

Courtesy photo by the City of Longview, Texas