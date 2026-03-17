City Grieves Loss of Employee

ETR Staff Report

The City of Longview is deeply mourning the passing of a Longview Public Works employee, who died Monday, March 16, in a workplace accident.

Buddy Powell was a member of our Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection crew.

“We had already identified that he would be an asset for many years to come due to his work ethic and attitude. While he was a valued member of our team, more importantly, he was a fiancé, son, neighbor, and friend,” City Manager Rolin McPhee said.

The loss of any member of our community is tragic, but this workplace accident is profoundly shocking for those who knew and worked with him daily.

The incident is being investigated.

The City has coordinated counseling services for those impacted by the loss, and is working with staff to ensure their physical safety and mental health as we navigate this trying time.

We ask for the community’s support and prayers.