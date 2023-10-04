Longview, Texas
5 October 2023
Do You Want To Lower Your Home Insurance Costs?
Oct 4, 2023

Does it feel like you’re paying too much for your home insurance? The following tips could help you to save money.

Make sure you’re getting all your discounts. Ask your insurance agent or company about discounts you may be eligible for, such as:

  • Safe home discount, especially if you have a security alarm.
  • Smoke alarm or sprinkler discount.
  • New home discount.

If your home was built or renovated in the last five years, your insurance company might reduce your premium. An example of this is Roof discount. Companies often offer discounts for roofs made of materials that help resist fire or prevent damage to your property. Homes with newer roofs may get a roof age discount.

You also might get a discount for having multiple policies with the same insurance company.

And remember, shopping different companies could well pay off. You can get sample rates at the Texas Department of Insurance’s HelpInsure.com.

Have a question about insurance? You can call the Texas Department of Insurance at 800-252-3439 or visit www.tdi.texas.gov.

