Longview ISD To Increase School Option

Cornyn: Longview ISD to receive $3.2M to expand school choice

Austin, Texas: U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced that the Longview Independent School District (ISD) was awarded a federal grant of $3,248,283 to support the development and implementation of magnet schools, which offer students and their parents more choices in public education programs.

Senator Cornyn said: “Magnet schools empower students from different backgrounds to choose a public education program that works best for them,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This investment will help more students achieve academic success and strengthen their professional skills through specialized curriculums, and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on Longview ISD.”

Senator John Cornyn (main image), a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

