By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

James Brewer, the former assistant superintendent of secondary school and interim CEO of East Texas Advance Academies passed away this summer. He was preparing for his 17th year at his beloved Longview High School. He has been described as an “exceptional leader, mentor, and friend.”

He was born January 8, 1958, in Magnolia Arkansas. He graduated from Magnolia High school, earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Southern Arkansas State University and a master’s in education from Texas A&M Commerce.

His accolades are many and include a total of 40 years in education with approximately 30 years in administration. He served 10 years as Superintendent of DeKalb Independent School District.

Brewer moved to Longview in 2007. He became Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education and Principal at Longview High. He later served as the East Texas Advanced Academies (ETAA) interim Executive Director.

DR. JAMES WILCOX LONGVIEW ISD SUPERINTENTDENT said of Brewer: “The legacy of Mr. James Brewer will forever remain a guiding light at Longview Independent School District. James will be remembered as an outstanding educator, a compassionate leader, and a cherished member of our community. His spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched throughout his remarkable career.”

Dr. James Wilcox

FAITH NEWHOUSE-GREER, PRINCIPAL OF WARE EAST TEXAS MONTESSORI ACADEMY said:

Mr. James Brewer was a pillar within the Longview community. He was personable, humorous and mission driven! As a leader, he brought out the best in everyone. The high expectations were clear and never diminished because he reminded you if more was needed from you.

He wore many hats and filled them well. There is a void as we accept the new reality of his absence. To his family- we have been blessed to have received the experience to witness greatness in human form and we thank you for sharing him with us!

It is my hope that the legacy of James Brewer is remembered as we continue to “make the main thing the main thing” for the best interest of every child!

Faith Newhouse-Greer

CRISTI SCOTT, PRINCIPAL OF JOHNSTON MACQUEEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL said:

Mr. Brewer: what a legacy! Although our hearts are still broken, I am Inspired through Mr. Brewer’s life to live in a way that impacts the world in a positive way. God used an ordinary man to do great things. I will always remember the way he took a risk in allowing me to serve the students, staff, and parents of JMQ. He always encouraged and supported our campus and gave me the authority to ALWAYS do what is right for kids. Mr. Brewer will never know the powerful impact he had on my life and the people around the city, state, and country.