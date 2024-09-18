Tyler ISD achieves student excellence

Our students’ success in AP, Dual Credit and CTE certifications is a direct reflection on their hard work, the dedication of our educators and the support of our community.

ETR Staff Report

The Tyler Independent School District (TISD) reports outstanding success in its vital Advanced Placement (AP,) Dual Credit, and Career and Technical Educational (CTE) certification programs. These initiatives are excelling in their aim of providing second-to-none student preparation for higher education and vocational success. The Dual Credit program alone has 1025 students currently enrolled. Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford explains the objective of these programs.

“These successful student outcomes reflect Tyler ISD’s ongoing commitment to providing students with opportunities to earn college credit while still in high school, setting them up for a seamless transition to higher education,” he says.

Additionally, Advanced Placement figures indicate exceptional improvement as the percentage of students scoring three or better on AP tests are steadily climbing, with 64.1% of TISD students pulling down three-plus grades in contrast to the state average of 53.9%. Tyler’s high schoolers exceeded the Texas passing percentage in a whopping nineteen out of the twenty-five AP exams.

TISD’s splendid students pulled down a sum total of 1734 CTE industry-based certifications last year as 59% of the district’s seniors earned one or more certifications while juniors grabbed 47% in a sparkling display of the district’s emphasis on career preparation.

“Our students’ success in AP, Dual Credit and CTE certifications is a direct reflection on their hard work, the dedication of our educators and the support of our community,” said Executive Director of College and Career Dr. Kristen Walls. “We are proud to offer these vigorous programs that open doors for students whether they are headed for college or entering the workforce.”

These accomplishments reflect TISD‘s commitment to excellence in educating young minds with the highest-quality academic and vocational training, leading to success both in the classroom and the workplace as students learn to be the best they can be.