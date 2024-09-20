Ramey Elementary boosts learning with game-changing classroom tech

Using the microphone has boosted student engagement and comprehension. It makes sure every student can hear clearly, which means more interaction and a better grasp of the material. Plus, it creates a more inclusive and dynamic classroom.

Ms Cormier – Ramsey Elementary Teacher

ETR Staff Report

Tyler, TX – The classrooms at Ramey Elementary School are buzzing with new energy thanks to an innovative technology tool that’s transforming teaching and learning. It all started when Media Specialist Jessi Smyth noticed one of the fifth-grade teachers using an out-of-the-box solution to help one of her students.

“Ms. Cormier was using a karaoke microphone for one student in her class, but she quickly realized that the whole class paid better attention when she did,” said Smyth. “That got me thinking—there had to be an easier way to do this. Once I started digging into the research, the data blew me away!”

The FrontRow Juno system is a game-changer for both teachers and students. The setup includes a microphone that teachers wear, a speaker that evenly distributes sound throughout the room, and even a microphone for students to use. The result is clear, crisp audio for everyone, no matter where they’re sitting.

Cormier saw a huge difference right away. “Using the microphone has boosted student engagement and comprehension,” she explained. “It makes sure every student can hear clearly, which means more interaction and a better grasp of the material. Plus, it creates a more inclusive and dynamic classroom.”

“I have had no issues with students not being able to hear me and have had more classroom engagement,” 1st-grade bilingual teacher Jennifer Quiñones said. “The noise level in the classroom has lowered because I do not have to speak louder than my normal tone. Getting students to read aloud was difficult before, but now, with the microphone, they all want to participate.”

The sound system ensures that every student hears every word the teacher speaks, breaking down barriers to learning regardless of their seating position or hearing ability. It allows full student participation in lessons and better literacy, comprehension, and retention, which equals successful student outcomes.

According to Smyth, it levels the playing field for many students. The sound quality is incredible, making it seem like every student is in the front row. Teachers can also move more freely around the room without worrying about being heard.

The benefits extend to teachers as well. Without needing to raise their voices constantly, teachers are experiencing less vocal strain. “I’ll catch myself using my ‘teacher voice’ and then think, ‘Why am I straining my voice when I’ve got a microphone right here?’” said 4th-grade teacher Jaquelline Luna.

Ramey Elementary School is at the cutting edge of educational technology, and its classroom amplification systems are just one example of how they are enhancing the learning experience for students and teachers.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines at Jennifer.Hines@TylerISD.org.